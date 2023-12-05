Northwest Firelight Chorale performs two concerts Dec. 16 in Lynnwood

Northwest Firelight Chorale performs “Songs for a Winter’s Night — Let in the Light of the Season” in two concerts in Lynnwood on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The concerts will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church (6215 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood) at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for youth (ages 12 and under).

“As the winter solstice draws close, our spirits are brightened by the warmth of candlelight and holiday cheer,” the release said. “This year, celebrate the wonder of the season with the Northwest Firelight Chorale! You’ll be moved by powerful sacred selections, stirred by a rousing spiritual, and delighted by seasonal classics, including tunes from Peanuts and everyone’s favorite holiday film White Christmas. Plus so much more! Amid the mysteries and miracles of December darkness, this not-to-be-missed program will fill you with hope and light.”

Video access is also available from Dec. 17-31. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the group’s website at www.nwfirelightchorale.org/upcoming-events.