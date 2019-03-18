Northwest Folkdancers hosting dance party in Lynnwood March 30

1 of 2

Northwest Folkdancers, Inc. is hosting an International Folk Dance Party on Saturday, March 30, from 7-10:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange.

Come support Northwest Folklife and dance to the music of two bands — Allspice and Zakuska. Donations of $10 are suggested, or become a Friend of Folklife at the door.

All proceeds go directly to Northwest Folklife.

The Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Bring finger-food snacks. Ethnic costumes are encouraged. This will be the biggest International folk dance at the grange this year. Dancers from a number of clubs will participate. A partner is not required and there will be plenty of easy dances. Requests for recorded music start at 7 p.m. and live music starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit the Northwest Folkdancers website www.nwfolkdancers.org or email [email protected].