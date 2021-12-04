Northwest Girl Choir welcomes new singers; rehearsals start in January

Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers in grades 1-12 this fall.

Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-2: Online registration is now open for girls entering grades 1-4 to join Prep Choir or Fresca! Enrollment for Prep Choir and Fresca are open online until Dec. 31, but class sizes are limited, and enrollment could fill quickly. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/1-4choirs

Grades 5-12: Fill out the audition request form to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this season! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/5-12choirs

Scholarship: Financial aid is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. The deadline for scholarship applications is Dec. 17. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.