Northwest Girlchoir offering Pure Imagination concert June 8 and summer camp July 21-25

Are you looking for a nearby summer camp for a 2nd to 5th grader who likes to sing? Northwest Girlchoir’s summer camp still has openings.

From July 21-25, Northwest Girlchoir serves girls and gender identities beyond the binary. Campers will sing and play music, play outdoor games, express themselves through art classes and more.

If you know a child who likes to sing, Northwest Girlchoir will soon be enrolling for fall as well.

To see what Northwest Girlchoir is all about, check out the June concert, Pure Imagination, at Everett Civic Auditorium on June 8 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and information available on the website.