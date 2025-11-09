Northwest Girls Choir hosting visiting days in December

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Girls interested in singing in a treble-voiced choir are invited to come sing with Northwest Girlchoir this December.

Open enrollment for Grades 1-4 is happening right now, and Grades 4-6 can request a voice placement for one of the group’s older choirs.

Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary. In a joyful and supportive environment, choristers in Northwest Girlchoir sing, learn and grow — as musicians and as young people. The choir is located near Northgate and is accessible by light rail and bus.

Choirs Grades 1-4: Online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì. At the Liebe level (grades 1-2), folk songs, dances and games make up our curriculum, helping our youngest singers learn to make music together. Yǒu Yì (grades 3-4) expands on these folk songs and games, giving singers the opportunity to begin learning musical notation and singing unison choral music. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/non-auditioned-choirs.

Choirs Grades 4-6: Singers in grades 4-6 can schedule a voice placement taking place Dec. 1-2 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/auditioned-choirs.

Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and families are encouraged to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.

Want to check out the choir before enrolling? Join the choir for December Visiting Days, when students in grades 1-4 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s choirs for a free rehearsal. Visit www.northwestgirlchoir.org/december-2025-visiting-days to learn more and sign up.

Rehearsal Visit Options:

Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, Dec. 2 or Tuesday, Dec. 9 | 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, Dec. 1 or Monday, Dec. 8 | 5-6 p.m.

Parents of visiting singers are welcome to wait in the Family Room and will enter the classroom for the last five minutes of rehearsal. NWGC staff and parents will be available to answer any questions you may have. This experience is designed for the child, with a brief visit for parents. A child must be present in order for a parent to visit.

Northwest Girls Choir requires each family to provide contact information for safety purposes, either via the online sign-up form or a physical form upon arrival.