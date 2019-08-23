Northwest Stories, Northwest Life exhibit now at Lynnwood Convention Center

“Northwest Stories / Northwest Life”

Summer/Fall Art Exhibition

July to December, see details below

Lynnwood Convention Center

3711 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood

Free

The 2019 Summer/Fall Art Exhibition is currently on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center now through December 2019. The art exhibit, “Northwest Stories/Northwest Life”, features local artists Willow Bader, Michelle Bear, Frank Gallimore, Monica Gutierrez, Trish Harding, Ira Jacob, Doug Keith, Amy Martin, Jason Otto, Judith Rayl, Ian Shearer and Valentina Voronkova.

The bi-annual collections can be viewed during regular business hours, 8:00am – 5:00pm, Monday- Friday, and after- hours when the Convention Center is open for events. The Artists’ Reception is open to the public on September 11, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

To learn more about our featured artists, please visit the Lynnwood Convention Center’s website. This showcase was made possible through the partnership between Acorn Studios and the Lynnwood Convention Center. https://www.lynnwoodcc.com/p/about/art-exhibits—2018-h2