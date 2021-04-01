Northwest Veterans Museum reopens to visitors

The Lynnwood-based Northwest Veterans Museum reopened Thursday, April 1 with veteran historian Bruce Clute as the museum’s volunteer docent.

The museum will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 precautions are in place with temperature checks and mask wearing required. Visitors will be limited to one family group or one visitor plus the docent per visit.