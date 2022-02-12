Northwest Waters artists at Convention Center Feb. 16

The Lynnwood Convention Center is displaying 35 pieces of art from 15 Northwest artists in its newest exhibit, Northwest Waters, which depicts local waterways, aquatic themes and nautical subjects.

On Feb. 16, there will be a free artist reception in the gallery; this is an opportunity for the public to meet the artists and learn more about their art. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and a no-host bar will be available to attendees.

Unable to make it to the artist reception? The exhibit is free to view during Convention Center hours – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit began in January and will continue until June 2022. To learn more about the exhibit and the artists, click here.

— by Lauren Reichenbach