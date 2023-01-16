Northwest youth invited to enter Radon Poster Contest

Students across the Northwest are encouraged to get creative and raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2023 Northwest Radon Poster Contest.

The contest deadline is March 10 and winners will be announced by April 17. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected from each state (Idaho, Oregon and Washington). A regional grand prize winner will be chosen from the winning submissions. First-place posters from each state will be submitted to the 2024 National Radon Poster Contest.

More information about the contest, such as the artwork requirements and submission instructions, can be found here.

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Radon Awareness Program, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and Washington Department of Health – Radon Program in collaboration with the Northwest Radon Coalition and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.