Not all heroes wear capes — some just have a snow shovel

As the winter storms brought more snow than the Puget Sound region had seen in more than 50 years, some were more prepared than others. Thankfully, many who were ready for the weather were also able to help those in need.

We want to hear the stories of those unsung heroes who helped their friends, neighbors or strangers get through the storm and its aftermath. No matter how big or small, the smallest act could have made the biggest impact.

Whether it was shoveling a driveway, driving someone to work, laying salt on a neighborhood sidewalk or helping someone push their car out of snow, send your story (along with photos, if you have any) of your city’s “Snow Angels” and how they helped.

Send stories to Staff Reporter Cody Sexton at [email protected]