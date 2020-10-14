Not yet responded to the U.S. Census? Deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15

With the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Tuesday that the 2020 Census count could end now instead of at the end of the month, here’s a reminder that you have through Thursday, Oct. 15 to respond to the census.
The Census Bureau said that as of Tuesday, “well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census.” Self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census will end on Oct. 15, and here are ways that people can respond::
- Internet self-response will be available across the nation through 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST) Oct. 15, (or 2:59 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Oct.16). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond.
- Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on Oct. 15. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.
- Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15, 2020.
- Nonresponse Followup census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on Oct. 15,