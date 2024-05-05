‘Not your grandmother’s handbells’: Bells of the Sound to perform May 10, 11 in Lynnwood

Hitch a musical ride with the Puget Sound’s premier handbell ensemble at live performances May 10 and 11. Bells of the Sound’s performances will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood, 6215 196th St. SW.

Handbell lovers can enjoy riding the rails, sailing the high seas, taking a road trip or flying the friendly skies in this musical journey. Selections will include: Movin’ Right Along (Paul Williams, arr. Brian Tervo), Take the ‘A’ Train (Billy Strayhorn, arr. Robin Ethridge), Fly Me to the Moon (Bart Howard, arr. Joel Raney), Baby Elephant Walk (Henry Mancini, arr. Sondra Tucker), Boatmen’s Dance (Dan Emmit, arr. Linda Boatright), When Dreams Take Flight (Ron Mallory), Escape Velocity (Jason Krug), Route 66 (Bobby Troup, arr. Bob Lowden/Loren Milliman) and more.

​Tickets can be purchased at the door: $15 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. Children ages 8 and under are free.