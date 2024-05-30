Nourishing Network offering free camps and meals all summer for children ages 5-18

The Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network is offering free summer meals and camps July 1 – Aug. 22 for children ages 5-18.

The camps run for three hours and take place Monday through Thursday at three locations.

Community Life Center

11a.m. – 2 p.m.

19820 Scriber Lake Road

Lynnwood

Spruce Elementary School

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

17405 Spruce Way

Lynnwood

Bicentennial Park

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4105 222nd St. S.W.

Mountlake Terrace

No preregistration is required for children to participate in this program but parents will be required to complete a waiver prior to their child attending. Completion of the waiver will only be required once and will allow children to participate for the entirety of the summer camp program.

Learn more here.