Nov. 15 food, sock drive in Edmonds to benefit local veterans

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 will hold a dropoff food drive event from 10a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Wilcox Construction Red Barn, 5th Avenue and Maple Street, in downtown Edmonds.

Both posts are holding an event to collect donations of non-perishable food to help local veterans in need. Cash and credit/debit card donations will also be accepted.

They will also be accepting new socks and underwear to support Edmonds Holy Rosary Church’s mission of helping the Lynnwood Hygiene Center. The church recently provided over 300 of these items to both posts for distribution to veterans in need in an October drive it held for both veterans and the Center.

Food donations will be given to the Edmonds and Lynnwood food banks to provide for local veterans. Also helping with distribution will be representatives of the Lynnwood Heroes Café.

“Over 50,000 veterans live in Snohomish County and many of them need help, especially during winter, and the uncertainty of the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance) program has added to concerns,” said American Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene. “Our Edmonds community has been great in supporting our vets, and we welcome their help more than ever now.”

VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman said the Post is “grateful for the community responses to our drives. Last year and earlier this year we brought in significant donations of food, money and also clothing at a similar event.”

The Posts can also accept used American flags in need of retirement at this event.

Both post commanders express thank Matt Lessard, Wilcox Construction president, and his team for their continued support of this and past events by making their facility available.

American Legion Post members, along with members of VFW Post 8870, will be on hand to receive your donations. You may also donate money. Checks should be made out to “American Legion Food Drive.” For more information, contact the Post at 833-924-4636.