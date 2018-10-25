Nov. 3 comedy night to benefit Chase Lake PTSA

Enjoy a night of fun and laughs during the Chase Lake PTSA comedy night Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Wade James Theater in Edmonds.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. event. All proceeds go to supporting the PTSA for Chase Lake Community School, which serves students across the Edmonds School District.

The event features Duane Goad, a Canadian-born actor/comedian that makes his home in the Seattle area. He has traveled all over the U.S. and Canada, performing in some of the country’s top comedy clubs and festivals.

This is a 21-and-over event and IDs will be checked at the door.

You can purchase tickets at this link: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3742287.

The Wade James Theater is located at 950 Main St.