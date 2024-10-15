Nov. 5 general election ballots to be mailed to Snohomish County voters this week

Snohomish County Elections said in a Monday press release it will mail 2024 General Election ballots this Thursday, Oct. 17 to approximately 520,000 registered voters.

“To make sure your voice is heard in the 2024 General Election, don’t wait until the last minute to vote and return your ballot,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “Voting as soon as you can not only ensures that your ballot is received on time but also spares you from long lines at ballot drop boxes, accessible voting sites, and the Auditor’s Office on Election Day.”

In addition to the U.S. Presidential race, the General Election ballot will feature state initiatives; races for federal, state and local offices, including U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor and state executive offices, state senator, state representative, judicial positions and Snohomish County Public Utility District Commissioner. Also included are local ballot measures for voters in Snohomish County, the City of Everett, the City of Monroe, the Town of Woodway, Arlington School District No. 16, Lake Stevens School District No. 4 and Sultan School District No. 311.

In mid-September, 8,000 ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters. Every household has been sent a combined state and local voters’ pamphlet. If a registered voter has not received their ballot by Oct. 23, they should call Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444. Voters have until Oct. 28 to register or update their existing registration online or by mail. In-person registration and voting will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Auditor’s Office in Everett and at designated accessible voting sites during specific hours.

Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration information now and return their voted ballot well before the Nov. 5 deadline. Snohomish County Elections anticipates that lines could be long at ballot drop boxes, accessible voting sites and the Auditor’s Office on Nov. 5, as well as the days immediately leading up to Election Day.

Snohomish County voters have two safe, secure methods for returning their voted ballots: by mail (postage paid) or to an official ballot drop box.

For the Nov. 5 election, 35 official ballot drop boxes are open for voters to conveniently return their voted ballots. Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. A complete list of ballot drop box locations can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot and on the county elections website: snohomishcountywa.gov/5726/Find-a-Ballot-Drop-Box .

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail to any U.S. postal box postage-free. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 5 to count. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters return their ballots at least one week before Election Day. If mailing their ballot within a week of Election Day, voters are advised to check the mail collection times listed on the outside of the USPS postal box to ensure their ballot will be postmarked on time.

For voters with disabilities, Snohomish County Elections will have accessible voting equipment available at several locations:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor – Admin West 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Evergreen State Fairgrounds 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Homage Senior Services 5026 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood Medallion Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington

Voters are welcome to sign up to visit Snohomish County’s new Elections Center to observe ballot processing activities and learn more about the elections process. Voters can also visit the county’s Elections Explained web page to find answers to frequently asked questions about voting and elections in Snohomish County.

For more information, visit www.snoco.org/elections; follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook, Instagram, and X; or email elections@snoco.org.