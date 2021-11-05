Nov. 6 drive-thru winter coat drive to aid children of Afghan refugees

The WAGRO Foundation will host a kids’ winter coat drive Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lynnwood Food Bank to support the children of refugee families from Afghanistan.

In partnership with Immigrant Refugee Center Northwest, WAGRO will host a drive-thru donation event to collect “new and like new” coats for children between the ages of two- and 12-years old.

The donation drive will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and be held at the Lynnwood Food Bank, located at 5320 176th Street Southwest, behind Silver Creek Family Church.