November 2019 Edmonds School District High School Students of Month

Edmonds Heights K-12

Sara Dakhil

Mother’s name: Widad Zlitni

Father’s Name: Naser Dakhil

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Accounting club at EDCC.

Honors: Honor roll and on Dean’s list at Edmonds Community College.

Educational Goals: I plan on transferring to the University of Washington and receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Yuteng Ethan Wang

Mother’s Name: Nancy Huang

Father’s Name: Jianli Wang

GPA: 3.970

Clubs & Activities: Chinese Club Member

ASB: ASB card, no ASB office positions

Athletics: Swim Team Captain, varsity member/state qualifier for four years and three-time school record holder.

Honors: NHS Vice President; Commended Scholar for the National Merit Scholarship with a score of 1460 on the PSAT

Awards: Regional award for photography in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards

Community Service: More than 500 hours

Significant School Project: Leader and organizer of a community fundraiser that raised $1,500 for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Future Educational Goals: To earn an M.D. degree.

Future Career Goals: To be a surgeon.

Anything else we should know? My success is only possible because of the opportunities presented by my teachers and parents.

Lissy Marín Contreras

Mother’s Name: Yesica Marin-Contreras

Father’s Name: Juan Marin De La Cadena

GPA: 3.69

Clubs & Activities: I am the club secretary of Future Career, Community, Leaders of America. I am also a member of DECA, Colores Unidos, and Liberty United. I am an actor in an EWHS play production.

Athletics: I played C-team girls soccer freshman year. I then played goalkeeper for JV both sophomore and junior year.

Honors: I joined National Honors Society end of Sophomore year.

Awards: I was awarded Most Improved Player Sophomore year.

Community Service: I am an active volunteer at my church. I volunteer at different fundraising events and I am a youth group leader. I had the amazing opportunity to clean Cocoon House and make them food as well. I also visited the mental health clinic to color and have some conversations with the patients.

Significant School Project: My friend Anna and I organized a Pop-Up Thrift Shop where we organized a clothing drive and sold the clothes. We then donated all of the profits to uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. It took three months of preparation and organization. We were successful as we were able to raise $1,000 for Seattle Children’s. We also donated the rest of the clothes to the Seattle Children’s boutique.

Educational Goals: I want to graduate college with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing or human resources.

Career Goals: My career goal is to be a Latina businesswoman and it is a way I strive to give back to my community. By making sure that my workplace treats all people with equal respect and being an example to other young Latinxs that with hard work and dedication one can get far.

Anything else we should know? I would like to share a quote from my mother as it motivated me to work hard throughout my education: “No se dice ‘no puedo’; se dice ‘tengo que poder.’” This translates more or less to English as, “Don’t say ‘I can’t’; say ‘I have to be able to.’”

Lynnwood High

Jennifer Stump

Mother’s Name: Kumiko Stump

Father’s Name: Randy Stump

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra, MPC Brass, CYSO European Tour Orchestra, Tri-M

Honors: Two time All-State Trumpet Player

Community Service: Edmonds Summer Music School Camp Counselor, ADWAS CODA Camp Counselor, High School volunteer for ESD Middle School Girls Honors Jazz Ensemble

Educational Goals: Attend either University of Washington, Central Washington University, and study either mathematics, computer science, or music/music education.

Career Goals: I’m not really sure at the moment but I’m looking to explore potential careers through my college experience.

Anything else we should know? Thank you so much!

James Osburn

Mother’s Name: Ellie Osburn

Father’s Name: Mike Osburn

GPA: 3.688

Clubs & Activities: Boy Scouts, BSA Order of the Arrow, Altar Serving,Tri-M, Band, and Royal Robotics.

Athletics: Cross Country and Track during junior year.

Honors: Various honors classes throughout high school, and 6 AP classes.

Awards: Eagle Scout Candidate; LHS Student of the Month during Sophomore year.

Community Service: Participation in the Tri-M Food drive throughout all four years.

Significant School Project: My Eagle Project, Installation of a Peace Pole on the school grounds.

Current Employment: General Laborer, City of Lynnwood Parks Department

Future Educational Goals: I want to go to Edmonds Community College to get my associate’s degree, and transfer to a four-year college afterwards. I am considering ROTC.

Future Career Goals: If I pursue ROTC, I’d stay in the military for at least four years. I want to pursue a computer technology-related career during and/or after my military time.

Anything else we should know? I attended significant Boy Scout outings: Philmont 12 Day Trek and the 2019 World Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia

Meadowdale High

Zachary Matson

Mother’s Name: Andrea Matson

Father’s Name: Jim Matson

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Rival Baseball Club and Sno-Isle Firefighting

Athletics: Meadowdale Baseball and Rival Baseball Club

Honors: Honors Geometry on Sophomore year

Awards: Leader award in firefighting, letter in Baseball, and certificate for varsity baseball

Community Service: Silver creek family church Mission trips (San Francisco 2016, Los Angeles 2017 and Nashville 2018)

Current Employment: Base by Pros Directory and Front desk

Future Educational Goals: To earn an Associate’s in Fire science at college

Future Career Goals: Firefighter and major league baseball pitcher

Anything else we should know? I sold about 150ish gold cards for baseball fundraising over the last three years



Hannah Akau

Mountlake Terrace High School

Mason Christianson

Mother’s Name: Kristy Christianson

Father’s Name: Troy Christianson

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Varsity basketball

Athletics: Varsity basketball

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Athlete of the week; first team all WESCO

Community Service: Tutoring elementary kids

Future Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university playing basketball.

Jamie Bingaman

Mother’s Name: Christen Bingaman

Father’s Name: Jason Bingaman

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: Key Club, DECA, national Honors Society, and sports med club

Athletics: Softball and volleyball

Honors: National honors society

Awards: First team all wesco

Community Service: I volunteer once a week and take 94-year-old Marjorie Mathson to get her groceries and help her with things around her apartment.

Future Educational Goals: To play softball at a four-year university.

Project SEARCH

Kevin Kennedy

Mother’s Name: Wendy Kennedy

Father’s Name: Kurt Kennedy

Clubs & Activities: Basketball

Community Service: I do some bulletins for the church family

Significant School Project: Swedish Edmonds Project Search Volunteer Intern in the Kitchen prepping food.

Future Career Goals: I like to work at Wendy’s making hamburgers

Anything else we should know? I like to see Google Maps United States

Scriber Lake High



Karl Kaden Lundblade

Mother’s Name: Cindie Lundblade

Father’s Name: Karl Lundblade

GPA: 1.8

Clubs & Activities: chess club (disbanded)

Future Educational Goals: Psychology

Future Career Goals: Psychologist

Student Name: Sydni Hillman

Mother’s Name: Melissa Rae

Father’s Name: Dan Hillman

GPA: 3.139

Clubs & Activities: Art Club, GSA

Future Educational Goals: Going to Evergreen State College

Future Career Goals: Creative writer, storyboard artist, librarian.

VOICE Program

Student Name: Breeanne Critchett

Mother’s Name: Lori O’Brien

Father’s Name: Todd Critchett

Honors: two honors from 2015 to 2016

Awards: Biotechnology award in Junior year

Significant School Project: Intern Urban Paper Crafter

Current Employment: Bath and Body Works Alderwood Mall

Future Educational Goals: To handle my stress more

Future Career Goals: To get a job that will pay me good so I can pay for my own home one day

Anything else we should know? My class is crazy but I love it.