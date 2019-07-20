Now on video: Lynnwood City Council primary election candidate forum Position 5

Here is the Position 5 video from the July 10 Lynnwood City Council candidate forum that featured candidates running in the Aug. 6 primary. We will post the other two candidate forum videos — for Positions 4 and 7 — on Saturday.

The forum was sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Lynnwood Today and moderated by Lynnwood Chamber President and CEO Linda Jones.

The top two vote-getters for each position will advance to the November general election.

Ballots were mailed earlier this week and should be arriving in voters’ mailboxes soon.

A primary election forum for Edmonds School District Board of Directors candidates will be next Wednesday, July 24, at the Lynnwood Library, starting at 6:30 p.m. Learn more here.

In addition, as you fill out your primary election ballot, remember that you can read statements from each city council and school board candidate who submitted one to Lynnwood Today. They can be found at this link.