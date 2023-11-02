Now through Dec. 31: Double your donation impact with our NewsMatch campaign

Dear readers:

For 13 years, Lynnwood Today has been covering what matters in our community, from government to public safety to the arts to education.

We sit through city government and school board meetings so you don’t have to. We capture photos of community events — from holiday celebrations to demonstrations — because it is our mission to report on what matters to you.

We record the accomplishments of our local student athletes and musicians. We write about the interesting people who live in our city. We provide publicity for the good works that our community is known for.

We do this because we live, work and play here. It is our town.

Today, we are launching a year-end fund drive for the My Neighborhood News Network, which includes Lynnwood Today and our sister publications in Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. And thanks to the national NewsMatch campaign benefitting nonprofit newsrooms, you have an opportunity to make your donation go even further.

Starting now — through Dec. 31 — NewsMatch will match your new monthly donation 12 times or double your one-time gift, all up to $1,000. That means that, through NewsMatch, we can earn up to $26,000.

Local organizations are also stepping up to donate, and so far we have a total of $2,500 in organization/business contributions. We invite businesses and organizations to match — or exceed — those donations so we can reach our goal of raising $30,000 by Jan. 1.

Already donating? Your current monthly contributions will be doubled in the months of November and December. Of course, any additional donations you care to make — up to a total of $1,000 per individual — will be matched.

Your charitable donation is 100% tax deductible. The federal tax ID # is 88-3919841.

If you can go above and beyond with an additional gift, you will get our NewsMatch campaign off to a strong start and help keep Lynnwood Today going in 2024 and beyond.

You can donate here or you can mail a check to:

My Neighborhood News Network

10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150

Edmonds, WA 98020

Thanks for supporting community-owned journalism.

Teresa Wippel, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network