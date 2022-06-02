Octava Chamber Orchestra kicking off Summer Extravaganza at Maple Park Church June 25

The Octava Chamber Orchestra is kicking off its host of Summer Extravaganza concerts with a performance on Saturday, June 25, at Lynnwood’s Maple Park Church.

The orchestra is an ensemble of Northwest professional and freelance musicians who play compositions from musical masters such as Bach, Corelli, Vivaldi, Mozart and more, as well as premiering new music by 21st century composers.

The first concert will premiere the cello concerto of the orchestra’s chief creative officer, Matthew Weiss, and will also feature Weiss as a soloist.

The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and is free. Cash donations will be accepted at the door.