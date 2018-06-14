Office building in Lynnwood City Center sold for $15.35 million

The Sparling Technology Center, a four-story 69,800 square-foot office building at 4100 194th Street Southwest in Lynnwood, has been purchased by a Surrey, British Columbia investment firm for $15.35 million.

The building, which opened in 2000, sits on a 1.35 acre parcel on the northern edge of the planned Lynnwood City Center district that has been zoned for apartment complexes and office towers. The district will anchored by an expanded Lynnwood Transit Center and new Sound Transit light rail station expected to open in mid-2024.

The seller of the Sparling Technology Center was Matteson Lynnwood Investors I LLC, which purchased the property for $17.43 in 2005.

–By Doug Petrowski