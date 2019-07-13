Officials break ground on new neighborhood resource center coming to Lynnwood in 2021

1 of 3

A neighborhood facility aimed at providing a range of services to those in need moved a step closer to reality Friday morning as Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

Located on the grounds of Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center will provide low-income residents with needed resources like family support services, early learning programs, youth engagement, teen support and day programs for adults and seniors.

The groundbreaking marked the start of Phase 1 of the project, which is expected to be completed September 2020. Phase 1 consists of demolition of three existing structures, grading, construction of new parking and entry driveways, and building a storm system.

“It’s a direct-service facility,” said VOAWW project manager Dave Jordan. “But it’s also meant to be that storefront for our local service providers.”

The Boys and Girls Club will serve as the anchor tenant for the center, with additional services provided by the Latino Educational Training Institute, Center for Human Services, the Korean Community Service Center, the Lutheran Community Center and Washington Kids in Transition.

A joint partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church, which donated the land for the facility, the 40,000-square-foot Neighborhood Center will be owned and operated by VOAWW. It will be located near the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West and is expected to provide services to more than 5,000 people annually. The project is currently projected to cost $20 million, Jordan said.

The first phase of the project is being funded by a combination of $5.2 million in state grants plus a $3 million donation from travel guru Rick Steves and $500,000 from Premera Blue Cross. Fundraising is ongoing for the second phase, which will include the construction of the new facility.

Speakers at Friday’s event included VOAWW President Steve Corsi, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, 32nd District Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis, Trinity Lutheran Church pastor Hector Garfias-Toledo, Premera Executive Vice-President Kitti Cramer and VOAWW Board Chair Bob McMahon.

With the arrival of the Lynnwood Link light rail station, Smith said the center will be a resource to help with the city’s anticipated population increase.

“It’s our wish and it’s our plan to provide places, programs and services that are in alignment with our community,” she said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2021. View digital renderings of the proposed center below.