Officials celebrate as ground broken for Scriber Lake Boardwalk

Dignitaries from across the region came together for the groundbreaking of the Scriber Lake boardwalk project.
One entrance to Scriber Lake Park was temporarily used for the ceremony.
City staff came to celebrate.
Interim Parks. Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Joel Faber spoke fondly of the park’s natural beauty– soon to be shared with more members of the community in a sustainable and welcoming way.
Laurie Loeber issued a blessing from the Snohomish Tribe of Indians, recalling her peoples’ care for the land.
“The trail [at Scriber Lake Park] can envelop you and for a brief moment makes you feel like you are on a trail near the Cascades and not in an urban center,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.
Council President George Hurst shares his excitement for the boardwalk.
Police Chief Cole Langdon stopped by for the groundbreaking.
Deputy Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Sarah Olson spoke about planners’ clever use of existing infrastructure while preparing for this investment in south Lynnwood.
Chair of the Parks and Recreation Board Tom Krause was one of several who gave thanks to the Friends of Scriber Lake.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen sent staffer Jessica Corbman to give his regards and reinforce the importance of transportation and infrastructural spending.
The current trail.
A sense of pride comes to those who create

Dozens of people came to a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scriber Lake Boardwalk project Thursday afternoon. Aiming to increase accessibility, the project will replace the current wood chip trail sections with a new 8-foot-wide elevated boardwalk featuring steel pin-piles and fiberglass mesh in a path spanning approximately 1,100 feet.

Illustration depicting the boardwalk

Planners stated the $5.6 million project is key to providing year-round recreation to the 4,000 Lynnwood residents living within a 10-minute walk of the city’s only lake. Of those, nearly 50% of households are low-income, 20% of residents are of Latin descent and 25% are children. Construction on the boardwalk is expected to conclude in summer 2025.

Funds came from federal, state and local governments, as well as local nonprofit organizations.

Several proud employees, local officials and volunteers responsible for the project’s planning and implementation spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. Special thanks were given to the Friends of Scriber Lake for their efforts in maintaining the park and for their work on the boardwalk planning process.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

