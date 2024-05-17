Officials celebrate as ground broken for Scriber Lake Boardwalk

Dozens of people came to a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scriber Lake Boardwalk project Thursday afternoon. Aiming to increase accessibility, the project will replace the current wood chip trail sections with a new 8-foot-wide elevated boardwalk featuring steel pin-piles and fiberglass mesh in a path spanning approximately 1,100 feet.

Planners stated the $5.6 million project is key to providing year-round recreation to the 4,000 Lynnwood residents living within a 10-minute walk of the city’s only lake. Of those, nearly 50% of households are low-income, 20% of residents are of Latin descent and 25% are children. Construction on the boardwalk is expected to conclude in summer 2025.

Several proud employees, local officials and volunteers responsible for the project’s planning and implementation spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. Special thanks were given to the Friends of Scriber Lake for their efforts in maintaining the park and for their work on the boardwalk planning process.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis