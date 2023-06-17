Officials cut ribbon for Lynnwood Transit Center garage

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers was among those in attendance.

Transit officials and local elected leaders gathered Friday to officially cut the ribbon for the Lynnwood Transit Center garage.

Among those speaking at the event were Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Vice Chair Dave Somers, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz and Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell noted that Lynnwood Transit Station “is already a central hub for riders to access reliable and convenient public transportation, and with Lynnwood Light Rail Station opening on the horizon, that access will be more critical than ever.

“More and more people are choosing to use public transportation – the first quarter of 2023 saw ridership for Link light rail jump by 35% percent compared to 2022, with 1.6 million more boardings than last year,” Cantwell said. “The opening of the Transit Center Parking Garage will help commuters and others make the choice to ride transit, helping to reduce congestion on the roads and cut carbon emissions.”

Sound Transit opened its new parking garage at the Lynnwood Transit Center on Monday, April 17. The new facility contains 1,670 parking stalls in a five-story structure to serve current transit riders and Sound Transit’s future Link light rail station, scheduled to open in 2024.

Along with adjacent surface lots containing 226 stalls, the Lynnwood City Center Station will have nearly 1,900 parking stalls, approximately 500 more stalls than are on the current transit center site.