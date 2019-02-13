Oh, snow: Prep basketball tournaments postponed to Thursday

When it comes to high school basketball playoffs this year, the third time is a charm

The first-round district basketball tournament games of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Edmonds-Woodway Warriors boys’ teams and the Meadowdale Mavericks and Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls’ teams are being postponed for the third time due to the effects of region’s recent winter weather.

The contests involving the four Edmonds School District squads are being moved to Thursday, Feb. 13, as officials are keeping schools closed Wednesday.

The Hawks, Mavs and Warriors were to play district tourney games on Wednesday, but school district policy is forcing the contests to be postponed until Thursday.

For updated tournament brackets, click the following links:

— for the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (which includes Edmonds-Woodway), click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2791&sport=3

— for the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket (which includes Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale), click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12

— for the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (which includes Mountlake Terrace), click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2779&sport=3