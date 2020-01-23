Okoloko returns to Snohomish County Superior Court after Inslee appoints him to vacant seat

Edirin Okoloko, who lost to Anna Alexander in a race to retain his position as Snohomish County Superior Court judge, has returned to the Snohomish County court.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday he has appointed Okoloko to replaces Judge Linda C. Krese, who is retiring.

The governor previously appointed Okoloko to the Snohomish County Superior Court in September 2018, and Okoloko took office in October that year. He lost to Alexander in the November 2019 general election.

Prior to his judicial service, Okoloko — an Edmonds resident — served for 13 years as a Snohomish County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, where he prosecuted cases involving homicides, sexual assaults, child abuse, elder abuse, and other violent and property related crimes. He also represented the office on the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which investigates county wide incidents involving law enforcement use of lethal force.

Before working as a prosecutor, Okoloko served as a judicial law clerk for former Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Michael Downes.

“For over a year, Edirin excelled on the bench and earned the respect of so many people in the Snohomish County Superior Court: his judicial benchmates, the court staff, and the litigants and attorneys who appeared before him,” Inslee said. “He is not through serving his community, and I look forward to him continuing his service on the court for years to come.”

Born in Nigeria, Okoloko received his law degree from the Seattle University School of Law and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Benin in Nigeria.