Oktoberfest returning to Edmonds Sept. 23-24

After launching the popular event in 2019, the Edmonds Rotary Club’s “annual” Oktoberfest had to go on a two-year break due to COVID. But the club announced that the event is returning this fall, with a 5K run, live music and, of course, beer.

Oktoberfest will be held at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center Field on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Activities will include a Family Festival Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities. There will be a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors.

All money raised through the event will help the Edmonds Rotary Club support the following projects: Edmonds Inclusive Playground, scholarships, Washington Kids in Transition, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds Food Bank, Project Pride, Harvest against Hunger and the Guardian Ad Litem Christmas Gift Program.

The Edmonds Food Bank truck will also be on site so that attendees can donate food and money.

Bands on the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 23

Smilin Scandinavians

Ranger & the Rearrangers

Rain City Time Machine

Who’s your Daddy

Saturday, Sept. 24

Joshua Red Uttech

Lion of Judah

Folk Voice Band

The Band LeLe

The Encounters

The Aardvarks.

For more information, visit edmondsoktoberfest.com