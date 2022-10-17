Olympic Ballet Theatre launches new season with autumn auction, costume ball

Edmonds-based Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is jumpstarting its 2022-2023 performance season with an evening of philanthropy and pre-Halloween fun. The 2022 Autumn Auction & Costume Ball is taking place at the Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace Saturday, Oct. 29.

The fundraiser features dinner, live and silent auctions, performances of excerpts from the upcoming season, and opportunities to support OBT. The event is hosted by former FOX 13 anchor and reporter Matt Lorch. As a nonprofit, OBT relies on donors and sponsors to sustain its operations, and all funds raised will support the season’s productions.

Olympic Ballet Theatre’s 2022-2023 performance season starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the timeless fairytale of The Sleeping Beauty in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.

Event tickets are $100 per person or $750 per table of eight. Guests can register for the event here.

Learn more about Olympic Ballet Theatre at www.olympicballet.org.