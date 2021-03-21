Olympic Fly Fishers donate to Students Saving Salmon

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds last week donated $750 to the Edmonds Stream Team/Students Saving Salmon, a conservation/education club that includes students from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools.

Led by retired fisheries biologist Joe Scordino, the Edmonds Stream Team works with high school students to enhance local salmon populations in Edmonds and Lynnwood. This involves placing coho and chum salmon eggs in local streams using remote site incubators (RSIs) and placing juvenile coho salmon in upper stream areas that are otherwise blocked to adult spawner passage. The Edmonds Stream Team has permits from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to do this work, and this contribution will be used to continue its efforts.

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is a group of men and women who promote the sport of fly fishing through education, conservation and camaraderie. Conservation and education has been at the center of the club’s mission. Through the Olympic Fly Fishers Foundation 501(c)(3), donations are made each year to support the betterment of the streams and lakes in the region. They also focus on the education of members and the community through training in the sport and monthly speakers. The group is open to the public, and welcomes new members. More information can be found at www.olympicflyfishers.com.