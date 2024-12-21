Olympic Fly Fishers offering six-week fly tying class starting Jan. 16

Starting Jan. 16, the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is offering a six-week Beginners Fly Tying Class each Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center. All tools and materials will be furnished, but you may bring your own tools if you prefer. The cost is $50.

Taught by John Wendt, the class is limited to 20 students. As of Dec. 21, there were only five places remaining.

You can learn more about the classes and register here.