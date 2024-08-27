Olympic Fly Fishers seeking donations of gear, outdoor equipment for Sept. 28 fundraiser

Olympic Fly Fishers (OFF) of Edmonds seeking donations for its Sept. 28 fundraiser, which will be held in conjunction with the organization’s Members Appreciation Banquet.

Donations of fly fishing gear or related outdoor or camping equipment are being accepted for the group’s auction and raffle. All proceeds from the fundraiser directly support the OFF Foundation’s efforts toward local community projects, conservation and youth education.

Community members are invited to join the organization’s efforts to restore local marine habitats. promote sustainable fishing practices and support the next generation of fly fishers. Donate your items today by contacting Rolf 206-920-3122.