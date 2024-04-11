On the scene: Solar eclipse

Edmonds photographer Ken Pickle said that he and his adult son decided to go on a father/son adventure and see the April 8 eclipse. “We flew to Oklahoma City and then drove to Russellville, Arkansas,” Pickle said. “It was my first time to witness ‘totality’ and also to try to take some pictures. It was harder than I had anticipated, but I did get a few that were acceptable. We had a great time.”
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.