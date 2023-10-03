On video: A conversation with 2023 Lynnwood City Council candidates

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Lynnwood Today co-hosted a Candidate Conversations event Sept. 27 with those running for Lynnwood City Council in the November general election.

The forum was held at the Edmonds College Black Box Theatre and live-streamed and archived on the college’s YouTube channel. (Note that due to technical difficulties, the first few minutes of the event wasn’t captured.)

Two candidates who had confirmed in early September that they would be attending — incumbents Jim Smith and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — did not appear because the Lynnwood City Council in late September scheduled a Let’s Talk Safety meeting that same evening.

You can read information about Position 4’s Smith in his campaign announcement here and Crosby in her Position 5 announcement here. Their respective opponents — Nick Coelho and Robert Leutwyler — did appear at the event. Also participating in the Sept. 27 event were candidates David Parshall and Derek Hanusch, who are running for Position 7. That is an open seat because incumbent Shannon Sessions isn’t running for reelection.

We’ll publish a story summarizing the event later this week.