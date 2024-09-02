On video: All aboard light rail in Snohomish County

Posted: September 1, 2024 15

Those attending celebrations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood on Friday shared why they are looking forward to riding Sound Transit light rail, now that it has arrived in South Snohomish County.

Videography by Reefcombers Studio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME