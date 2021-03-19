On video: Bagpipe sound check on St. Patrick’s Day

The Kenmore & District Pipe Band warms up and tunes bagpipes on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, prior to playing on the sidewalk outside ot Rory’s in downtown Edmonds. “We also played later in the day at Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub in Everett and St James Gate Irish Pub in Lynnwood,” said Band Manager/Pipe Sargeant Miles Webb.

— Video by Eric Sonett