On video: ‘Black’ in honor of Juneteenth

Edmonds resident Misha Carter, who writes and take photographs for the My Neighborhood News Network family of websites, created this martial arts movement piece Black in honor of the month-long Juneteenth celebration in Snohomish County.

Carter was born in Anchorage, Alaska under the magical hues of the northern lights. She attended the drama program at Cornish College of the Performing Arts and is founder of the non-profit Carter Karate Institute of Peace in memory of her parents.

Carter has been a visionary of peace for many years and has dedicated her life to obliterating human injustice with her gifts for writing, photography, martial arts, and theater. Her plays Damn Victims and Whiskey Lane follow her principles of peace through pain.

She is of African-American, Hispanic and Native American heritage and embraces them all with a loving heart and joyful spirit.

Learn more at mis173.wixsite.com/satorikarate.