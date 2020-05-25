On video: Edmonds College 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony

With the cancellation of local Memorial Day ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re presenting Edmond’s College’s Virtual 7th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Master of Ceremonies Dr. Steve Woodard, a Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember, presents a combination of familiar elements from previous ceremonies blended with music, videos, pictures and special messages from College President Amit Singh, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, and Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson. There’s also a tribute to World War II veteran and Edmonds resident Robert “Buck” Weaver, who died May 4 at age 101.