On video: Holiday dining at Anna’s Cafe

Posted: November 25, 2021 10

Just in time for the holidays, Edmonds videographer Tim Roth shares his video of an Anna’s Hummingbird enjoying his birdfeeder.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME