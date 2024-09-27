On video: Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction debate in Edmonds Thursday night

The Washington State Debate Coalition hosted a debate for superintendent for the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Thursday night, and the video of the event is now available for watching below.

Featuring incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson, the debate was moderated by John Hopperstad, FOX 13; Sami West, KUOW and Venice Buhain, Cascade PBS.

The Washington State Debate Coalition was founded in 2016 by Seattle CityClub.

The general election is Nov. 5.