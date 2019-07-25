On video: Primary election forum for Edmonds School Board Positions 3 and 5

A video recording of the Wednesday, July 24 primary election candidate forum for Positions 3 and 5 on the Edmonds School District Board of Directors. The forum was held at the Lynnwood Library.

Due to technical audio issues, the sound quality is low. Please accept our apologies in advance and know that a written report will be posted soon.

Meanwhile, if you are ready to fill out your ballot and are looking for a summary of candidates’ positions on key issues, please review our Q&A statements with the candidates at this link.