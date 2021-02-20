On video: Progress on the Lynnwood Link light rail extension

This drone footage from Skanska shows progress on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project, which will run along Interstate 5 from Northgate to stations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. The extension is scheduled for completion in 2024.
