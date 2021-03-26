On video: Rocket debris in sky just after Lynnwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway soccer game

As the Lynnwood-vs.Edmonds-Woodway high school girls soccer game came to an end at Lynnwood High School Thursday night, Willa Jones shared this video via Twitter of the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket second stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn. Read more on the Falcon 9 here.
