One dead, one injured in alleged attempted vehicle theft in Lynnwood

Lynnwood police have launched an investigation after a man was shot and a woman injured during an alleged vehicle theft in a hotel parking lot early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday morning a caller reported to 911 that he had fired his gun after confronting a man and woman in the act of stealing his truck. The altercation took place in the parking lot of the Best Western Alderwood Hotel, located at 19332 36th Ave. W.

According to Commander Patrick Fagan, Lynnwood police officers arrived to find a large truck resting against the corner of a building with the engine still running and a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. A woman was sitting outside the truck with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted first aid on the man but he was declared dead at the scene, Fagan said. The woman was transported to a local hospital for care, though her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police immediately detained the caller and recovered a loaded firearm, Fagan said.

A stolen vehicle from Burien was located in the parking lot, which police consider to likely be associated with the incident. The stolen vehicle and the truck were impounded, pending search warrant authorization.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and evidence is being collected and reviewed with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, Fagan said.