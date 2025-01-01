One dead, one injured after New Year’s Eve shooting in Lynnwood

Lynnwood police are looking for two suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 31, Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said. A deceased juvenile male was found in the parking lot and another injured juvenile male was discovered nearby. The injured boy was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Two suspects fled on foot and are still outstanding,” Dickinson said. “This is believed to be an isolated incident with no active threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call or email Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-977-5642 or rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.