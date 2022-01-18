One driver seriously injured in two-vehicle collision on 196th St. SW

Lynnwood police responded to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning that left one driver injured and resulted in temporary road closures near the 5800 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A 56-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a serious head injury after he reportedly ran a red light while driving west on 196th Street Southwest. The SUV he was driving struck another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Scriber Lake Road. The victim — a 53-year-old woman — was not injured but both vehicles were totaled, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

Additionally, Small the suspect driver struck a traffic light pole, causing some structural damage. He was not under the influence at the time of the collision, she added.

Westbound lanes of 196th Street Southwest were closed for approximately an hour, but are now opened.

–By Cody Sexton