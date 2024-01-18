Lynnwood man escapes injury in two-vehicle crash on I-405

A 28-year-old Lynnwood motorist escaped injury during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 405 near Bothell Tuesday.

A 76-year old Renton man was transferred to Evergreen Health in Kirkland following the collision, which occurred at around 1 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the injured man was a passenger in a Jeep Cherokee heading southbound on Interstate 405 when the Cherokee veered off the road into a ditch, striking both a sign and the Lynnwood motorist.

It is unknown if the injured man was wearing a seatbelt during the collision. The Cherokee’s driver, a 78-year old Renton man, was uninjured, as was the 28-year old Lynnwood driver. The crash is still being investigated to assess if charges will be filed.