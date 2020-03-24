One injured in two-vehicle collision on Olympic View Drive Monday

One person was reported injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in the 17600 block of Olympic View Drive, according to Lynnwood police.

Police said the crash occurred at 1:15 p.m., after one vehicle was reported to have struck another.

Police said officers initially believed the crash was DUI-related, but later discovered the male driver had fallen asleep while driving.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

–Photos by Char Blankenship