One injured, roads closed after motorcycle crash Monday night

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night, resulting in closures near Highway 99 and 180th Street Southwest.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) responded to a report of a motorcyclist who crashed in the median. The driver — a 31-year-old Monroe man — was transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, sheriff’s deputies said.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist was driving recklessly near SR 525, and deputies attempted a traffic stop. The driver reportedly accelerated up the southbound on-ramp to Highway 99. The deputy pursued the vehicle to 148th Street Southwest and terminated the pursuit.

Shortly after, a second deputy saw the suspect driving near 168th Street Southwest without headlights and attempted to follow the motorcycle, but the suspect accelerated away. The suspect was located a third time driving southbound on Highway 99 near 188th Street Southwest. Deputies were not in pursuit, but attempted to follow the motorcycle. The suspect again accelerated, made a U-turn and began driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 99 before crashing.

The road was closed for several hours Monday night while detectives investigated the crash.

CIU detectives believe the suspect was driving under the influence and the motorcycle may have been stolen. At the time of the crash, the motorcycle had stolen license plates and the VIN number was scratched off. Detectives continue to investigate.

