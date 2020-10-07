Lynnwood man dies in Tuesday night mobile home fire

A man died in a mobile home fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night in the 3800 block of 164th Street Southwest, according to South County Fire.

At 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, South County Fire crews were dispatched to a fire reported at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3800th block of 164th Street Southwest. By the time crews arrived, the mobile home was already engulfed in flames. Within 20 minutes, crews had the fire under control and kept the flames from spreading to neighboring mobile homes, said spokesperson Leslie Hynes. No firefighters were reported injured.

Two other residents – a man and a woman – safely escaped and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911. The fire left the mobile home uninhabitable and the Red Cross was on the scene to assist the residents displaced by the fire.

Hynes said they do not have a cause for what started the fire, but fire investigators plan to return to the scene in the morning to continue their work in the daylight.

No further information about the fire victim is available at this time.